South Ind Bk Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 535.66 crore, up 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 535.66 crore in June 2019 up 8.38% from Rs. 494.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.26 crore in June 2019 up 217.97% from Rs. 23.04 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 317.63 crore in June 2019 up 17.8% from Rs. 269.64 crore in June 2018.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 12.55 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.06% returns over the last 6 months and -31.98% over the last 12 months.