South Ind Bk standalone Jun'18 NII at Rs 494.25 crore

South Indian Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun'18. Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 494.25 crore and net profit was Rs 23.04 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 460.71 crore and net profit was Rs 101.47 crore.. South Ind Bk shares closed at 18.45 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -42.16% returns over the last 6 months and -37.14% over the last 12 months. South Indian Bank Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,287.09 1,224.53 1,134.44 (b) Income on Investment 320.18 321.88 319.68 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 6.40 4.79 6.01 (d) Others 40.24 37.78 30.54 Other Income 145.90 178.67 219.30 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 1,159.66 1,096.78 1,029.96 Employees Cost 211.07 193.31 166.97 Other Expenses 159.44 166.68 133.55 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 269.64 310.88 379.49 Provisions And Contingencies 231.53 148.63 224.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.11 162.25 155.18 Tax 15.07 48.15 53.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.04 114.10 101.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.04 114.10 101.47 Equity Share Capital 180.95 180.88 180.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.63 0.56 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.63 0.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.63 0.56 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.63 0.56 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 2,552.18 1,980.30 1,695.71 ii) Net NPA 1,813.88 1,415.80 1,182.51 i) % of Gross NPA 4.54 3.59 3.61 ii) % of Net NPA 3.27 2.60 2.54 Return on Assets % 0.11 0.56 0.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:37 pm