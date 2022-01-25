South Ind Bk Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 572.87 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 572.87 crore in December 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 596.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2021 up 45.09% from Rs. 91.62 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 279.95 crore in December 2021 down 25.83% from Rs. 377.46 crore in December 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 8.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.