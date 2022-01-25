MARKET NEWS

South Ind Bk Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 572.87 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 572.87 crore in December 2021 down 3.94% from Rs. 596.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.31 crore in December 2021 up 45.09% from Rs. 91.62 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 279.95 crore in December 2021 down 25.83% from Rs. 377.46 crore in December 2020.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 8.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and 5.45% over the last 12 months.

South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,265.471,263.381,416.97
(b) Income on Investment262.62256.49335.36
(c) Int. on balances With RBI108.5488.9815.29
(d) Others34.5037.7444.34
Other Income221.9899.44270.12
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,098.261,119.441,215.57
Employees Cost314.27307.59328.18
Other Expenses200.63207.09160.87
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies279.95111.91377.46
Provisions And Contingencies346.37361.86499.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-66.42-249.95-122.02
Tax-16.11-62.89-30.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.31-187.06-91.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.31-187.06-91.62
Equity Share Capital209.27209.27180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.89-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.89-0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.24-0.89-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.24-0.89-0.51
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,883.013,879.603,103.45
ii) Net NPA2,018.752,178.491,305.03
i) % of Gross NPA6.566.654.90
ii) % of Net NPA3.523.852.12
Return on Assets %-0.20-0.73-0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank
first published: Jan 25, 2022 10:00 am

