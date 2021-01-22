South Ind Bk Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore, down 0.9% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore in December 2020 down 0.9% from Rs. 601.78 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.62 crore in December 2020 down 201.19% from Rs. 90.54 crore in December 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 377.46 crore in December 2020 down 1.48% from Rs. 383.14 crore in December 2019.
South Ind Bk shares closed at 9.05 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.
|South Indian Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,416.97
|1,514.47
|1,556.82
|(b) Income on Investment
|335.36
|324.18
|350.33
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|15.29
|3.73
|15.11
|(d) Others
|44.34
|56.46
|45.05
|Other Income
|270.12
|239.90
|220.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,215.57
|1,235.73
|1,365.53
|Employees Cost
|328.18
|305.98
|239.56
|Other Expenses
|160.87
|183.06
|199.50
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|377.46
|413.97
|383.14
|Provisions And Contingencies
|499.48
|326.40
|260.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-122.02
|87.57
|122.20
|Tax
|-30.40
|22.48
|31.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-91.62
|65.09
|90.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-91.62
|65.09
|90.54
|Equity Share Capital
|180.97
|180.97
|180.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.36
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.36
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|0.36
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|0.36
|0.50
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|3,103.45
|3,182.16
|3,243.69
|ii) Net NPA
|1,305.03
|1,655.39
|2,211.88
|i) % of Gross NPA
|4.90
|4.87
|4.96
|ii) % of Net NPA
|2.12
|2.59
|3.44
|Return on Assets %
|-0.37
|0.27
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited