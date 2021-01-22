South Ind Bk Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore, down 0.9% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore in December 2020 down 0.9% from Rs. 601.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.62 crore in December 2020 down 201.19% from Rs. 90.54 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 377.46 crore in December 2020 down 1.48% from Rs. 383.14 crore in December 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 9.05 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.