MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 6pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

South Ind Bk Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore, down 0.9% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Indian Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 596.39 crore in December 2020 down 0.9% from Rs. 601.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 91.62 crore in December 2020 down 201.19% from Rs. 90.54 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 377.46 crore in December 2020 down 1.48% from Rs. 383.14 crore in December 2019.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 9.05 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.48% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.

Close
South Indian Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills1,416.971,514.471,556.82
(b) Income on Investment335.36324.18350.33
(c) Int. on balances With RBI15.293.7315.11
(d) Others44.3456.4645.05
Other Income270.12239.90220.42
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended1,215.571,235.731,365.53
Employees Cost328.18305.98239.56
Other Expenses160.87183.06199.50
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies377.46413.97383.14
Provisions And Contingencies499.48326.40260.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-122.0287.57122.20
Tax-30.4022.4831.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-91.6265.0990.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-91.6265.0990.54
Equity Share Capital180.97180.97180.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.510.360.50
Diluted EPS-0.510.360.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.510.360.50
Diluted EPS-0.510.360.50
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA3,103.453,182.163,243.69
ii) Net NPA1,305.031,655.392,211.88
i) % of Gross NPA4.904.874.96
ii) % of Net NPA2.122.593.44
Return on Assets %-0.370.270.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #South Ind Bk #South Indian Bank
first published: Jan 22, 2021 08:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi, CMs to get vaccine in the next round of vaccination; Biden kickstarts first day of presidency with several COVID-19 action plans

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.