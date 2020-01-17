South Ind Bk Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.78 crore, up 15.81% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 601.78 crore in December 2019 up 15.81% from Rs. 519.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.54 crore in December 2019 up 7.98% from Rs. 83.85 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 383.14 crore in December 2019 up 15.4% from Rs. 332.01 crore in December 2018.

South Ind Bk EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2018.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 11.05 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -30.50% over the last 12 months.