South Ind Bk Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 519.62 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 519.62 crore in December 2018 up 2.01% from Rs. 509.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.85 crore in December 2018 down 27.09% from Rs. 115.00 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 332.01 crore in December 2018 up 0.56% from Rs. 330.15 crore in December 2017.

South Ind Bk EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

South Ind Bk shares closed at 15.70 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.48% returns over the last 6 months and -50.63% over the last 12 months.