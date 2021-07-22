South Ind Bk Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 542.00 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,286.09 (b) Income on Investment 247.24 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 60.66 (d) Others 39.40 Other Income 453.08 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 1,091.39 Employees Cost 287.41 Other Expenses 195.61 Depreciation -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 512.06 Provisions And Contingencies 497.97 Exceptional Items -- P/L Before Tax 14.09 Tax 3.84 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.25 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.25 Equity Share Capital 209.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.05 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 4,677.12 ii) Net NPA 2,854.64 i) % of Gross NPA 8.02 ii) % of Net NPA 5.05 Return on Assets % 0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited