South (I) Paper Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.05 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.05 crore in September 2019 down 11.59% from Rs. 61.13 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2019 down 16.44% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2019 up 1.44% from Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2018.

South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.22 in September 2018.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 82.50 on October 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.97% returns over the last 6 months and -15.47% over the last 12 months.