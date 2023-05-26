South (I) Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.73% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2023 down 330.06% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 184.3% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.
South (I) Paper shares closed at 113.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.
|South India Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.06
|63.08
|76.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.06
|63.08
|76.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.14
|35.37
|42.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.61
|0.10
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.84
|7.26
|6.38
|Depreciation
|4.39
|3.90
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.91
|25.39
|20.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.61
|-8.94
|5.48
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.10
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.67
|-8.84
|5.64
|Interest
|5.01
|4.29
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.68
|-13.13
|4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|13.28
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.68
|0.14
|4.03
|Tax
|-5.37
|--
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.30
|0.14
|4.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.30
|0.14
|4.48
|Equity Share Capital
|18.75
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.83
|0.10
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.83
|0.10
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.83
|0.10
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.83
|0.10
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited