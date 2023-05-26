English
    South (I) Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.73% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2023 down 330.06% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 184.3% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

    South (I) Paper shares closed at 113.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.

    South India Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.0663.0876.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.0663.0876.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.1435.3742.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.610.100.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.847.266.38
    Depreciation4.393.901.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.9125.3920.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.61-8.945.48
    Other Income0.940.100.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.67-8.845.64
    Interest5.014.291.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.68-13.134.03
    Exceptional Items--13.28--
    P/L Before Tax-15.680.144.03
    Tax-5.37---0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.300.144.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.300.144.48
    Equity Share Capital18.7515.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.830.102.99
    Diluted EPS-6.830.102.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.830.102.99
    Diluted EPS-6.830.102.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 11:53 am