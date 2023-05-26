South (I) Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore, down 9.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.06 crore in March 2023 down 9.73% from Rs. 76.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2023 down 330.06% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.28 crore in March 2023 down 184.3% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 113.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.