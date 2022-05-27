South (I) Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.51 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.51 crore in March 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 71.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022 down 12.64% from Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 down 35.33% from Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2021.

South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2021.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 146.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)