South (I) Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore in March 2021 up 52.63% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021 up 60.85% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2021 up 69.91% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.

South (I) Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 139.75 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.80% returns over the last 6 months and 134.87% over the last 12 months.