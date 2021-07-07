South (I) Paper Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.04 crore in March 2021 up 52.63% from Rs. 46.55 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2021 up 60.85% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.52 crore in March 2021 up 69.91% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.
South (I) Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2020.
South (I) Paper shares closed at 139.75 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.80% returns over the last 6 months and 134.87% over the last 12 months.
|South India Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.04
|63.60
|46.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.04
|63.60
|46.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.15
|29.53
|19.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.67
|-0.44
|-0.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.81
|7.01
|6.91
|Depreciation
|2.88
|2.45
|2.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.99
|17.45
|13.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.55
|7.60
|4.15
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.64
|7.70
|4.25
|Interest
|1.35
|1.05
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.29
|6.65
|3.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.29
|6.65
|3.30
|Tax
|2.17
|1.93
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.13
|4.73
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.13
|4.73
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.42
|3.15
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.42
|3.15
|2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.42
|3.15
|2.12
|Diluted EPS
|3.42
|3.15
|2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited