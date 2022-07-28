South (I) Paper Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.52 crore, up 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.52 crore in June 2022 up 15.98% from Rs. 69.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022 down 35.99% from Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021.

South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in June 2021.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 138.40 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)