South (I) Paper Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.42 crore, up 100.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.42 crore in June 2021 up 100.44% from Rs. 34.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2021 up 305.43% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in June 2021 up 75.68% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.

South (I) Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2020.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 167.75 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.54% returns over the last 6 months and 175.00% over the last 12 months.