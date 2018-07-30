South (I) Paper standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 60.76 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 60.76 56.09 0.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 60.76 56.09 0.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.10 27.07 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.33 0.51 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.25 5.04 1.52 Depreciation 2.34 1.79 2.32 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.73 16.60 1.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.01 5.09 -5.58 Other Income 0.17 0.12 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.18 5.21 -5.49 Interest 1.20 1.05 1.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.98 4.15 -6.71 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.98 4.15 -6.71 Tax 1.29 0.94 -2.17 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.69 3.21 -4.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.69 3.21 -4.54 Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 2.14 -3.03 Diluted EPS 3.13 2.14 -3.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 2.14 -3.03 Diluted EPS 3.13 2.14 -3.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited