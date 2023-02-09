South (I) Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.08 crore, down 25.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 63.08 crore in December 2022 down 25.6% from Rs. 84.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 96.55% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 151.14% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021.
South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021.
|South (I) Paper shares closed at 114.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.69% over the last 12 months.
|South India Paper Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.08
|75.19
|84.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.08
|75.19
|84.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.37
|46.86
|43.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|-1.60
|0.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.26
|6.89
|7.32
|Depreciation
|3.90
|3.87
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.39
|24.41
|24.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.94
|-5.22
|6.82
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.15
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.84
|-5.08
|7.12
|Interest
|4.29
|3.69
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.13
|-8.76
|5.63
|Exceptional Items
|13.28
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|-8.76
|5.63
|Tax
|--
|-2.20
|1.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|-6.57
|4.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|-6.57
|4.18
|Equity Share Capital
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|-4.38
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|-4.38
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|-4.38
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|-4.38
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited