South (I) Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.08 crore, down 25.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South India Paper Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 63.08 crore in December 2022 down 25.6% from Rs. 84.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 96.55% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 151.14% from Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021.
South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in December 2021. South (I) Paper shares closed at 114.50 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.69% over the last 12 months.
South India Paper Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations63.0875.1984.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.0875.1984.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.3746.8643.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-1.600.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.266.897.32
Depreciation3.903.872.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.3924.4124.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.94-5.226.82
Other Income0.100.150.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.84-5.087.12
Interest4.293.691.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.13-8.765.63
Exceptional Items13.28----
P/L Before Tax0.14-8.765.63
Tax---2.201.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.14-6.574.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.14-6.574.18
Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.10-4.382.78
Diluted EPS0.10-4.382.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.10-4.382.78
Diluted EPS0.10-4.382.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

