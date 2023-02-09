South (I) Paper Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.08 crore, down 25.6% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 63.08 75.19 84.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 63.08 75.19 84.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 35.37 46.86 43.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -1.60 0.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 7.26 6.89 7.32 Depreciation 3.90 3.87 2.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.39 24.41 24.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.94 -5.22 6.82 Other Income 0.10 0.15 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.84 -5.08 7.12 Interest 4.29 3.69 1.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.13 -8.76 5.63 Exceptional Items 13.28 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.14 -8.76 5.63 Tax -- -2.20 1.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -6.57 4.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -6.57 4.18 Equity Share Capital 15.00 15.00 15.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 -4.38 2.78 Diluted EPS 0.10 -4.38 2.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 -4.38 2.78 Diluted EPS 0.10 -4.38 2.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited