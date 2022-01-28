South (I) Paper Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.79 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.79 crore in December 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 63.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2021 down 11.61% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.66 crore in December 2021 down 4.83% from Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2020.

South (I) Paper EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2020.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 144.85 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and 50.96% over the last 12 months.