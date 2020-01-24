South (I) Paper Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore, down 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.13 crore in December 2019 down 10.92% from Rs. 63.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in December 2019 down 17.79% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2019 down 6.17% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2018.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 76.00 on January 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and -8.82% over the last 12 months.