South (I) Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore, up 21.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.01 crore in December 2018 up 21.43% from Rs. 51.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2018 up 53.53% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2018 up 17.41% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2017.

South (I) Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2017.

South (I) Paper shares closed at 103.05 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -35.19% over the last 12 months.