English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    South Asian Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 97.52% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 97.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 98.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    South Asian Ent shares closed at 30.65 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 12 months.

    South Asian Entertrainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.020.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.020.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.010.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.080.07
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.090.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.16-0.19
    Other Income0.100.090.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.07-0.08
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.07-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.07-0.08
    Tax-0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.07-0.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.07-0.08
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.17-0.21
    Diluted EPS---0.17-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.17-0.21
    Diluted EPS---0.17-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #South Asian Ent #South Asian Entertrainment
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:37 am