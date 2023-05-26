South Asian Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 97.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 97.52% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 98.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 30.65 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 12 months.