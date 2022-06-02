South Asian Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 65.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 1167.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 36.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)