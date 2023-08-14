South Asian Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 79.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 79.14% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 67.96% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 39.76 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months