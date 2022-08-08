South Asian Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 213.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 213.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 39.25 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)