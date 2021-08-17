South Asian Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 63.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 63.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 13.38% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 20.20 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 136.81% returns over the last 6 months