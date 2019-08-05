South Asian Ent Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 26.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2019 down 26.25% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 up 7.63% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

South Asian Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2018.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 3.49 on July 19, 2019 (BSE)