 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

South Asian Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

South Asian Entertrainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 0.01 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 0.01 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 0.01 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.07
Depreciation -- 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.11 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.18 -0.19
Other Income 0.09 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.09 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.22 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.22 -0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.22 -0.25
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.22 -0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited