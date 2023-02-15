South Asian Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.