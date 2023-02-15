English
    South Asian Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 76.72% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 76.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 32.05% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    South Asian Ent shares closed at 34.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.38% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.

    South Asian Entertrainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.010.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.010.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.010.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.000.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.07
    Depreciation--0.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.110.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.18-0.19
    Other Income0.090.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.09-0.10
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.09-0.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.09-0.10
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.09-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.09-0.10
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.22-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.22-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.22-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.22-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:22 am