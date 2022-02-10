South Asian Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 95.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 95.09% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 361.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 43.10 on February 07, 2022 (BSE)