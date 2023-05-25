English
    South Asian Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 45.15% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 45.15% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 1691% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    South Asian Ent shares closed at 30.65 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 12 months.

    South Asian Entertrainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.441.440.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.441.440.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.450.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.03-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.360.20
    Depreciation0.230.210.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.870.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.47-0.52
    Other Income0.130.140.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.33-0.35
    Interest0.080.07-0.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.40-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.40-0.07
    Tax0.060.00-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.50-0.400.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.50-0.400.03
    Minority Interest0.180.16-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.32-0.240.02
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-1.010.07
    Diluted EPS-1.25-1.010.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.25-1.010.07
    Diluted EPS-1.25-1.010.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #South Asian Ent #South Asian Entertrainment
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm