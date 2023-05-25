South Asian Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 45.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 45.15% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 1691% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 30.65 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 12 months.