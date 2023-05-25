South Asian Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 45.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in March 2023 up 45.15% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 1691% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
South Asian Ent shares closed at 30.65 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.15% returns over the last 12 months.
|South Asian Entertrainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|1.44
|0.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|1.44
|0.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.45
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.03
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.36
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.21
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.87
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.47
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.14
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.33
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.08
|0.07
|-0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.40
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.40
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.06
|0.00
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.40
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.40
|0.03
|Minority Interest
|0.18
|0.16
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.32
|-0.24
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-1.01
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited