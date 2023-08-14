English
    South Asian Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 10.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 10.01% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    South Asian Ent shares closed at 39.76 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months

    South Asian Entertrainment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.221.441.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.221.441.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.460.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.030.05-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.390.30
    Depreciation0.160.230.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.800.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.54-0.49-0.51
    Other Income0.150.130.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.37-0.42
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.44-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.47-0.44-0.50
    Tax0.000.060.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.50-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.50-0.50
    Minority Interest0.170.180.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.30-0.32-0.30
    Equity Share Capital4.004.004.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.25-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.25-1.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.25-1.26
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.25-1.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

