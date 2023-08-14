South Asian Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, down 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in June 2023 down 10.01% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 up 0.53% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 39.76 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months