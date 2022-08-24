 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Asian Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 3873.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 3873.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 330.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 35.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.50% returns over the last 12 months.

South Asian Entertrainment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.36 0.99
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.36 0.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.57 0.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.06 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.20
Depreciation 0.19 0.13
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 0.86 0.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.52
Other Income 0.09 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.35
Interest 0.08 -0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.50 -0.07
Tax 0.00 -0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.50 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.50 0.03
Minority Interest 0.20 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 0.07
Diluted EPS -1.26 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 0.07
Diluted EPS -1.26 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 24, 2022 09:00 am
