South Asian Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 3873.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 3873.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 330.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

South Asian Ent shares closed at 35.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.50% returns over the last 12 months.