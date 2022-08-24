South Asian Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 3873.61% Y-o-Y
August 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for South Asian Entertrainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 3873.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 330.62% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 228.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
South Asian Ent shares closed at 35.45 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.50% returns over the last 12 months.
|South Asian Entertrainment
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|0.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|0.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.08
|-0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.03
|Minority Interest
|0.20
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.30
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.00
|4.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited