English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Source Natural Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in March 2023 up 24.88% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 13.04% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

    Source Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

    Source Natural shares closed at 98.65 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 4.89% over the last 12 months.

    Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.845.175.48
    Other Operating Income--0.00--
    Total Income From Operations6.845.175.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.630.801.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.882.121.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.250.13-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.791.00
    Depreciation0.100.100.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--0.13--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.71-0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.490.391.41
    Other Income0.000.000.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.500.391.73
    Interest0.060.070.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.430.321.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.430.321.69
    Tax0.330.060.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.110.251.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.110.251.32
    Equity Share Capital6.446.446.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.392.05
    Diluted EPS1.720.392.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.720.392.05
    Diluted EPS1.720.392.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Source Natural #Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am