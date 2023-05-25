Source Natural Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in March 2023 up 24.88% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 down 15.85% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 13.04% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022.

Source Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2022.

Source Natural shares closed at 98.65 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.84% returns over the last 6 months and 4.89% over the last 12 months.