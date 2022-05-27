Source Natural Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 24.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in March 2022 up 24.17% from Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 up 1186.62% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2022 up 776.19% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Source Natural shares closed at 88.80 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.