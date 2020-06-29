Source Natural Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2020 up 18.64% from Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020 up 1806.15% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2020 up 283.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.

Source Natural shares closed at 62.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months