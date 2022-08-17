Source Natural Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 44.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in June 2022 down 44.53% from Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 56.78% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022 down 51.53% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

Source Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2021.

Source Natural shares closed at 94.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -43.96% over the last 12 months.