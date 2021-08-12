Source Natural Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore, up 66.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.88 crore in June 2021 up 66.72% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021 up 95.72% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021 up 89.53% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2020.

Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2020.

Source Natural shares closed at 149.30 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)