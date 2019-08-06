Source Natural Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in June 2019 up 14.61% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 up 58.12% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2019 up 26.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2018.

Source Natural shares closed at 74.00 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)