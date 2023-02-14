Source Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.