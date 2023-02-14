Source Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

Source Natural shares closed at 137.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.75% returns over the last 6 months and 36.05% over the last 12 months.