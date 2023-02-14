English
    Source Natural Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore, up 32.06% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.17 crore in December 2022 up 32.06% from Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 up 44.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    Source Natural EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

    Source Natural shares closed at 137.95 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.75% returns over the last 6 months and 36.05% over the last 12 months.

    Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.173.403.92
    Other Operating Income0.00----
    Total Income From Operations5.173.403.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.800.400.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.121.121.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-0.32-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.790.780.95
    Depreciation0.100.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.13----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.911.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.400.08
    Other Income0.000.010.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.390.400.23
    Interest0.070.060.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.320.350.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.320.350.19
    Tax0.060.060.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.250.290.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.250.290.14
    Equity Share Capital6.446.446.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.450.22
    Diluted EPS0.390.450.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.390.450.22
    Diluted EPS0.390.450.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am