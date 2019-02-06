Source Natural Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.46 crore in December 2018 up 28.4% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2018 down 15.4% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2018 up 31.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Source Natural EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2017.

Source Natural shares closed at 48.60 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.46% returns over the last 6 months and -57.74% over the last 12 months.