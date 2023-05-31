Source Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 7.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 7.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 51.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Source Ind shares closed at 2.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.00% returns over the last 12 months.