Source Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 69.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 69.19% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 321.9% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Source Ind shares closed at 0.35 on May 15, 2020 (BSE)