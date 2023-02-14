Source Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 42.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Source Industries (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 59.79% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
Source Ind shares closed at 3.04 on January 02, 2023 (BSE)
|Source Industries (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|11.40
|11.40
|11.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited