Source Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 42.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 42.45% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 59.79% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Source Ind shares closed at 3.04 on January 02, 2023 (BSE)