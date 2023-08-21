Sotac Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.97 crore, up 25.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.97 crore in June 2023 up 25.65% from Rs. 19.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 up 83.38% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2023 up 28.64% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Sotac Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.33 in June 2022.

Sotac Pharma shares closed at 118.05 on August 18, 2023 (NSE)