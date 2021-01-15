Soril Infra Res Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.98 crore, down 14.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.98 crore in December 2020 down 14.4% from Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020 up 702.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2020 up 1.28% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2019.

Soril Infra Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 135.80 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 144.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.03% over the last 12 months.