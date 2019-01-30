Soril Infra Res Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore, down 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.58 crore in December 2018 down 6.08% from Rs. 40.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2018 down 80.07% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2018 down 36.13% from Rs. 13.12 crore in December 2017.

Soril Infra Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2017.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 288.65 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and 7.56% over the last 12 months.