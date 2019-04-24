Soril Infra Res Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 45.57 crore, down 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.57 crore in March 2019 down 8% from Rs. 49.53 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.67 crore in March 2019 down 47.56% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.09 crore in March 2019 down 29.17% from Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2018.

Soril Infra Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2018.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 313.00 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.66% over the last 12 months.