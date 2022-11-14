Soni Medicare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore, up 35.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.82 crore in September 2022 up 35.63% from Rs. 5.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 24.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 0.54 crore in September 2021.

Soni Medicare EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 30.00 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.61% returns over the last 6 months and -29.58% over the last 12 months.