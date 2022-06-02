 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soni Medicare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soni Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 310% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 22.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.42% over the last 12 months.

Soni Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.70 4.60 4.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.70 4.60 4.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.34 1.52 0.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.27 1.10 1.36
Depreciation 0.21 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.13 2.62 2.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.25 -0.83 0.12
Other Income 0.42 0.12 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.71 0.15
Interest 0.34 0.07 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.78 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.78 0.00
Tax -0.07 -0.07 -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.71 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.71 0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.26 4.26 4.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -1.67 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.23 -1.67 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -1.67 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.23 -1.67 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
