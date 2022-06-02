Soni Medicare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 310% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

Soni Medicare shares closed at 22.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.42% over the last 12 months.