Soni Medicare Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore, up 19.66% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Soni Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.66% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 310% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 8.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.
Soni Medicare shares closed at 22.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.65% returns over the last 6 months and -29.42% over the last 12 months.
|Soni Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.70
|4.60
|4.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.70
|4.60
|4.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.34
|1.52
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.10
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|2.62
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.83
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.71
|0.15
|Interest
|0.34
|0.07
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.78
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.78
|0.00
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.71
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.71
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.26
|4.26
|4.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-1.67
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-1.67
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-1.67
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-1.67
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
